Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $214,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

