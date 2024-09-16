Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 19,369 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157,442 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.