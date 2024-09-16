Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of LYRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,725. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a negative net margin of 5,570.88%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYRA
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
