MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,048 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $102.79 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

