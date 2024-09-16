Mantle Price Reaches $0.55 (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $88.15 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.55489029 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $63,479,779.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

