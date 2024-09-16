Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $87.67 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
