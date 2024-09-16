Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $375.40 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $378.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.