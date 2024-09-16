Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.