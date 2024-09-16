Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after buying an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

