Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $33,367,408. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

