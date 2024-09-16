Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 268,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,712. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

