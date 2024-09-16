Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $4,505,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

