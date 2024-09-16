Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,998,472 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,779,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $19.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

