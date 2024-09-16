Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 183,584 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,453,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,584 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,100,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.