Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 500,319 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,319 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.90% of Marriott International worth $1,309,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $231.74 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.