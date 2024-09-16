Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Stock Position Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the period.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Matthews China Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MCH stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews China Active ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $22.42.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.