McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

MCD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.47. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

