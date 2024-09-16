Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $16.49 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Medicover AB has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $18.75.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

