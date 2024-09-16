MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 26.7%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 26.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 92,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 123,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MedX Health Stock Down 26.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

