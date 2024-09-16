MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,429. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

