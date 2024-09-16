Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 258 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $396.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.41 and a 200 day moving average of $363.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

