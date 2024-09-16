Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 3,187 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,469,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 543,660 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBHY opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

