Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $81.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

