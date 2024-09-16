Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,470 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.58, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.