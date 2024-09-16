Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $49,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $238.68 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $238.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

