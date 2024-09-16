Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $16,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after buying an additional 2,145,578 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after buying an additional 198,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000.

TCAF stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.72.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

