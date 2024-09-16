Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $6.95 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $191.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

