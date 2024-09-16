Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,684 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,371,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.