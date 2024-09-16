Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.81.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $287.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.29 and its 200 day moving average is $273.16. The stock has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

