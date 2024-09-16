Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $186.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.