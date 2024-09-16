Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,680 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $24,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $120.60 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

