Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,302 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

