Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,386 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.81 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.27. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

