Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.74 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.74 million and $694,379.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002056 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

