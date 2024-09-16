MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.78 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $176.54 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $29.64 or 0.00050730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,398.35 or 0.99953571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.33500843 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $4,006,528.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

