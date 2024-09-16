MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CXH stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
