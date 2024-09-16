Midway Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:MWY)

Midway Limited (ASX:MWY – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Midway Limited engages in the production, processing, and export of woodfibre in Australia, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Woodfibre, Forestry Logistics, and Plantation Management segments. The company provides support services to third parties engaged in growing woodfibre, including harvest and haul; supplies biomass woodchips and sawdust; and planation management services, comprising silviculture services.

