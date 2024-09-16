Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc Sells 959 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $12,467.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,127,174 shares in the company, valued at $118,653,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.99. 367,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $921.12 million, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVO

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.