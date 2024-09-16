Mizuho Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $189.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

Chevron stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.29. 661,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,374. The company has a market cap of $260.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,363,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

