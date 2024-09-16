Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 10,882 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.68.

NYSE:ACN opened at $349.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

