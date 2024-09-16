Montag & Caldwell LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average is $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
