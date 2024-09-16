Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRJW opened at $0.49 on Monday. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

