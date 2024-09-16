Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIRJW opened at $0.49 on Monday. Montana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
