Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $143.29 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,006,185 coins and its circulating supply is 902,269,348 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.