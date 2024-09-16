MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 196,144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 587,684 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

