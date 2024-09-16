MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company.

MLTX opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 587,684 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,001 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

