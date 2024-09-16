Morgan Stanley Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $18.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE PRM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 207,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,600. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

