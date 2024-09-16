MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
MotorCycle Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19.
About MotorCycle
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MotorCycle
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.