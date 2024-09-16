Mumu the Bull Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $75.60 million and $2.36 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00003375 USD and is down -12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,865,341.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

