Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $111.45 million and $1.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00534836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00107480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00290601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030247 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.