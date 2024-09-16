Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $111.55 million and $1.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00533995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00107164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00290962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.